China

Shanghai Fashion Week Postponed

The scene at Susan Fang's well-received Shanghai Fashion Week show. Susan Fang.
By

The Fall/Winter edition of China’s most important fashion week event was originally scheduled to be held from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1. New dates have not been announced.

The postponement comes as China’s financial capital battles its most serious outbreak of Covid-19 since early 2020, dozens of new cases have been identified in Shanghai in recent days and various parts of the city have heightened restrictions.

This is the second time Shanghai Fashion Week has postponed its event in recent years due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Shanghai Fashion Week has wrapped up its spring 2022 edition, which ran Oct. 8 to 16 and included more than 100 shows on its official calendar, alongside a multitude of off-calendar and related events.

