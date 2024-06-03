Outdoor Voices Finds New Owner After Reports of Near-Bankruptcy

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Halara has amassed a large audience online with its ultra-affordable athleisure. Now, the brand is pursuing a brick-and-mortar strategy to prove it’s more than its rock-bottom prices.
Companies like Nike, Levi’s and PVH, which have been on years-long journeys to ramp up their direct businesses amid ongoing challenges in wholesale, provide case studies for how to invest in the selling channel.
The DTC bust of the past two years has casted a cloud on the sector, but emerging fashion brands with a better handle on supply, demand and customer retention are seeing profitable growth.
In London, where independent labels have been hit hard by the implosion of key stockist Matches, brands like Clio Peppiatt, Marfa Stance and Completedworks have grown direct-to-consumer businesses that peers can learn from.