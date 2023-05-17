CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund names finalists.

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
BoF meets four designers from Raisefashion’s brand fellowship programme without formal fashion training, to learn the challenges they have faced in starting a brand and how the non-profit is supporting their venture.
Four designers from Raisefashion’s brand fellowship programme share how the non-profit has enabled the creatives to take their business from strength to strength, and better navigate on-going market challenges today.
Executive director and founding board member, Felita Harris discusses the non-profit’s brand fellowship programme — an 8-week masterclass for 8 BIPOC designers, conducted by experienced industry advisors and senior executives.
The brand, which harnessed the power of its bestselling Cookie bag and tastemaker customer base to become one of New York’s most promising emerging brands, wants to grow buzz at home and abroad.