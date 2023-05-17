CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund names finalists.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue announced finalists for the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award on Thursday.

This year’s finalists are Kim Shui, designer of her namesake brand; Who Decides War’s Everald Best and Téla D’Amore; Zankov designer Henry Zankov; 4SDesigns’ Angelo Fabricio Urrutia; Diotima’s Rachel Scott; Kozaburo’s Kozaburo Akasaka; Sam Miro, the designer behind Sam Miro Vintage; Melitta Baumeister, designer of her namesake brand and Tanner Fletcher’s Fletcher Kasell and Tanner Richie.

This year’s competition will return to its original format, where the committee awards one winner $300,000 and two runners-up $100,000. In 2021 and 2022, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund gave all ten finalists funding and access to mentorship in response to difficulties brought on by the Covid-19 crisis.

“It’s so important that the world sees this new generation of American designers,” said Thom Browne, CFDA chairman. “The talent in the United States is unparalleled in regards to creativity and diversity and, moreover, truly American.”

Serving on the selection committee are Browne; Anna Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief and global chief content officer for Condé Nast; Steven Kolb, chief executive of the CFDA; Instagram director of fashion partnerships Eva Chen; model Paloma Elsesser and others.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story stated that the CFDA’s pandemic-era initiative, A Common Thread, would continue. It only operated during the height of the pandemic.

