Dion Lee Goes Into Voluntary Administration

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Ghana’s used clothing traders, Asos in India and Brazil’s leather industry.
Elle and Harper’s Bazaar have long published local editions that are distinct from their mainland China titles. Now more magazines, from Vogue Man to L’Officiel, are following suit as the city’s luxury market shows signs of bouncing back.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Burberry’s trademark dispute in China, pan-African e-tailer Jumia and South Korea’s investigation into Coupang.
The growing popularity of ‘T-beauty’ brands across Asia has made their home country an increasingly important market for global players.