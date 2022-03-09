Australian Underwear Giant Bonds To Go Genderless

The brand has announced plans to make all of its products and stores non-gendered by next year.

The retailer is working with the LGBTQI+ community to bring a “genderless shopping experience” to customers, and packaging and product titles “deemed non-inclusive” will be reviewed and changed accordingly.

Most stores that Bonds directly operates will move to a gender-neutral shopping experience by 2023 and two years after that the company will have completed a “comprehensive audit of all gendered terms used across product, packaging, and stores to challenge their relevance”.

Fashion commentator and activist Deni Todorovic, creator and DJ Kath Ebbs and poet and model Nyaluak Leth are among the members of the panel Bonds has formed for consultation on how make its practices more inclusive.

“An important first step on any journey is to start an open dialogue and hear from more voices,” Bonds marketing manager Kedda Ghazarian said in a statement.

“Bonds has a role to play to make sure every Australian, including our gender-diverse community, feels comfortable in their skin. When gender norms are broken, everyone can feel free to be themselves.”

