Dubai Design District and Arab Fashion Week Bet on Menswear Market

The third Arab Fashion Week Men’s edition closed on Monday with an outdoor show on the Dubai Design District (D3) boulevard by Lebanese Dubai-based designer Rabih Rowell for his brand Anomalous.

This year’s event comprised a three-day schedule of 15 shows by designers from Lebanon, Iraq, Libya, Jordan, the UK, France, Switzerland and the US. Other highlights included an extravagant collection by Dubai label Amato Couture, which opened the week, and presentations by Lebanon’s Maison du Mec and Zardouz from Iran.

This edition was held in a strategic partnership with the Dubai Design District to foster the growth of the region’s menswear brands.

“Our main objective is always to seek out new ways to enable our creative community and cultivate an ecosystem that allows them to flourish,” says Khadija Al Bastaki, executive director of the Dubai Design District. “The industry for men’s fashion is growing rapidly as male consumers become more conscious of their fashion choices and global clothing trends, and it’s important that our offerings reflect the mood and demands of the audience.”

Aimed at positioning Dubai as a global hub for talent and companies in the creative sectors, the alliance is focused on creating a platform to grow the export of locally made fashion.

“Arab Fashion Week Men’s is an acceleration platform to build the menswear sector in the region (as) together with D3 we continue to champion Dubai’s role for the fashion industry in the Middle East,” Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer of the Arab Fashion Council which runs Arab Fashion Week, said in a statement.

The Arab Fashion Week women’s edition will take place in October.

