Dubai’s Iconic Mall Expands to Boost City’s Allure for Wealthy Visitors

One of the world’s largest shopping malls is about to get even bigger.

Emaar Properties PJSC announced a 1.5 billion dirham ($408 million) expansion of the iconic Dubai Mall that ties in with the emirate’s efforts to boost its allure for travellers.

The expansion, which includes 240 new luxury retail and dining outlets, will be a “great addition to one of the most visited sites in the world,” the developer’s founder Mohamed Alabbar said in a statement.

Dubai Mall, which sprawls opposite the planet’s tallest skyscraper — Burj Khalifa, welcomed 105 million visitors in 2023, a 19 increase increase year-on-year. The world’s second largest shopping mall currently has over 1,200 stores and 200 food and beverage outlets.

Dubai has long thrived as a gateway for transfer travellers and tourists, but the emirate is shifting its focus to attract more repeat visitors through new visa rules and increased airline capacity.

Dubai International Airport has predicted a record number of passengers for this year, surpassing its busiest inflow seen in 2018. The Middle East’s business hub is also proceeding with building a $35 billion passenger terminal at a second airport, after halting the project for years.

