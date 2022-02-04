Egyptian Online Fashion Marketplace Gahez Raises $2 Million in Pre-seed Funding

The round was led by Disruptech Ventures with the participation of Egypt Ventures, EFG Hermes-owned Tanmeyah, Afropreneur Fund and other angel investors.

The e-commerce start-up, which streamlines sourcing and distribution between fashion retailers and manufacturers, will use the funds to drive growth and geographical expansion for the B2B fashion marketplace it launched in 2021.

“We believe that the Egyptian [and wider] African apparel market is untapped and widely fragmented, which provides Gahez with the perfect opportunity…to scale and position itself within the sphere,” Gazeh co-founder and CEO Wael Olama said in a statement, according to Fibre2Fashion. “There’s a huge potential for growth in the African markets, and this can happen rapidly only through the digital world.”

The pre-seed funding will enable Gahez to invest in technology and staff. The platform assists retailers in the selection of products and sourcing options, providing on-credit facilities to ease the collection and payment process.

Gahez already operates in 16 governorates across Egypt and has on-boarded over 15,000 retailers, 142 manufacturers, and encompasses over 4,000 SKUs.

“We are excited to support Gahez’s business expansion plan through our board seat and strategic input,” Disruptech’s managing partner Mohamed Okasha told Disrupt Africa. “The team is paving the way to digitising the region’s fashion wholesale market.”

Afrikrea Raises $6.2 Million in New Funding, Rebrands to Anka

The e-commerce platform, which aims to bring African-made products to a global audience, has completed a $6.2 million pre-Series A funding round and rebranded to Anka, a term which means “ours” in the Bambara and Djoula languages.