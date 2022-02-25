default-output-block.skip-main
Global Markets

Footwear Giant Alpargatas Raises $492 Million in Share Sale

Alpargatas SA has reached an agreement to buy as much as 49.9 percent of US direct-to-consumer footwear brand Rothy’s Inc.
Alpargatas reached an agreement to buy as much as 49.9 percent of Rothy’s Inc. last December. (Getty Images)
By

The Brazilian owner of flip-flop maker Havaianas has raised 2.49 billion reais ($492 million) in a planned follow-on share offering, according to a securities filing.

Reuters reported that investment firm Itausa, already one of Alpargatas’ controlling shareholders, acquired 30.38 million shares. The Brazilian footwear company sold 37.5 million common shares and 57.5 million preferred shares at 26.30 reais per share, representing a 2.3 percent discount to its Tuesday closing price of 26.93 reais.

Itausa’s share acquisition involved an investment of 799.1 million reais and its holding company, Itau Unibanco Holding, now owns 29.6 percent of the total share capital of Alpargatas.

Alpargatas will use the proceeds to finance the acquisition of California-based apparel and footwear company Rothy’s Inc. In December, the Brazilian company reached an agreement to buy as much as 49.9 percent of the American brand.

Havaianas Parent Alpargatas Sets Sales Record in 2021

The Brazilian flip-flop maker reported 260 million pairs of shoes sold last year, achieving global sales of $744.9 million, a result it attributed to the success of an aggressive international expansion strategy.

