GIC to Take Minority Stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, has approved an investment of 2,195 crore rupees ($282.8 million) for 7.5 percent of Indian group Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL).

“This capital infusion will allow us to accelerate the growth of this platform of strong brands and well-established retail formats in the fast-growing branded apparel market and fortify our position as one of the leading players in the industry,” said Ashish Dikshit, managing director of ABFRL.

The Mumbai-based company recently reported double-digit revenue growth in the quarter ended March 31, surpassing pre-pandemic levels to reach 2283 crore rupees ($294 million).

ABFRL has been on an investment spree during the past 18 months. Earlier this year, it acquired a 51 percent stake in House of Masaba Lifestyle Private Limited and last year it took stakes in Indian luxury labels Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani, after acquiring omnichannel traditional Indian fashion retailer Jaypore in 2019. The group also recently signed a long-term licensing agreement to exclusively sell Reebok products in India and other ASEAN countries.

“ABFRL has a strong track record of building brands and its new business lines, including innerwear and [traditional Indian fashion]... We are confident that the company is well-positioned to continue its transformational journey into a future-ready consumer company powered by the growth of India,” said Choo Yong Cheen, chief investment officer of private equity for GIC.

