Harrods to Withdraw From Three Asian Markets

The luxury British department store is not renewing its partnership with Taiwan’s Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department stores, leading to the closure of its partner-operated premises in Taiwan.

The Taiwanese-Japanese department store collaboration has had an exclusive agreement to sell Harrods products since 2006. Concessions in nine stores will close after the existing stock is sold, local media reported.

Harrods will also close shops in Thailand and Singapore this year, a spokesperson for the department store confirmed, saying that its licensing agreement with local partners has come to an end and would not be renewed. In Bangkok, Harrods has a high-profile store selling food, English teas, teddy bears and other novelty items at the upscale EmQuartier shopping centre in Prom Phong.

In mainland China, Harrods has opened two outposts of its The Residence concept, a members-only private shopping space, in Shanghai and Beijing. The department store operator also recently opened its Harrods Tea Rooms concept in Shanghai.

“Harrods is at an important stage of our ongoing expansion in Asia,” a statement from Harrods to BoF, which also reiterated Harrods’ commitment to its mainland China initiatives, read in part.

“Harrods works with wholesale and licensing partners in east Asia and Southeast Asia to host Harrods premises. These premises are not operated by Harrods. The licence contracts for a number of locations have come to a natural end, and therefore these locations are closing,” the statement added.

