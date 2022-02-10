default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Global Markets

K-Beauty Giant Amorepacific Sees Profit Jump 727% in 2021

A store employee applying foundation in a Laneige boutique, which is an Amorepacific brand.
A store employee applying foundation in a Laneige boutique. (Getty Images)
By

The South Korean company, a subsidiary of Amorepacific Group, reported a net profit of 180.9 billion won ($151.2 million) in 2021, a year-on-year rise of 727.7 percent. Revenue grew 9.7 percent year-on-year to 4.86 trillion won, according to a regulatory filing.

Amorepacific credited a 40 percent surge in online sales as a major driver for growth in 2021.

The company, which owns K-Beauty brands such as Amorepacific, Sulwhasoo, Leneige, Mamonde, Innisfree and Etude, narrowed losses in its fourth quarter to 54.4 billion won, compared to 58.9 billion won in the same quarter of 2020.

China, which accounts for 70 percent of Amorepacific’s Asian sales outside Korea, saw revenue drop 10 percent, which the company attributed to the closure of many of its Innisfree brand stores in the country.

Learn more:

K-Beauty Giant Amorepacific Looks to Shift Gears In China

Amorepacific president Kim Seung-hwan reportedly dropped hints about a strategic shift for its approach to the China market during a meeting with local analysts.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022