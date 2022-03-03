Laos Garment Worker Shortage Bites as Orders Return

More than 5,000 workers are urgently required by the Laos garment industry, with the greatest need in Special Economic Zones.

Factories are reporting a severe shortage of workers, according to the Lao Garment Association president Xaybandith Rasphone, who told The Vientiane Times that the capital city of Vientiane is also experiencing a scarcity of workers.

Factory owners are now providing accommodation for people who have come to Vientiane from the provinces to work, and others are being advised to contact labour and social welfare offices or the Lao Garment Association as orders have rapidly picked up after two years of pain for the country’s garment industry and its workers.

Thousands of Laotian workers who were employed in Thailand returned home over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and while some of the returnees found work on rice farms, others have struggled to find employment.

Many garment workers who remained in the country had their hours reduced or were laid off altogether as orders from the European Union, Japan, the United States and Canada shrank.

Women in particular lost essential income as living costs spiralled, including those who were already out of work, as well as the thousands of migrant workers who streamed back to the country throughout the pandemic period.

But according to a report from the International Labour Organisation, a multi-donor programme has now been designed to assist workers and private sector businesses to rebuild their economic activities, mitigate further interruptions in the supply chain, and provide direct support to garment sector workers, especially women.

