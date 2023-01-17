Majid Al Futtaim Holding Replaces Alain Bejjani as CEO

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Influencer Irene Kim and V&A curator Rosalie Kim join Chanel executive Yana Peel to chart South Korea’s rise to global creative juggernaut.
BoF sits down with Zainab Abdulrazzaq, founder of 3oud.com and organiser of the Oud Fashion Talks, to discover the next steps for the event, designed to cement Kuwait’s place on the international fashion map.
The World Economic Forum in Davos, a retail convention in New York and menswear shows in Paris will command the industry’s attention. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin on the role and responsibility of the media amid misinformation and disinformation.