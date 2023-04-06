Nigeria’s Homecoming Festival Partners with Nike and Stüssy

The annual event celebrating streetwear, music and art in Lagos will collaborate with international brands including on dedicated capsule collections and merch for this year’s edition, which is set to kick off on Apr. 7.

Underscoring streetwear’s growing importance to Nigerian luxury consumers, this year’s Homecoming will see founder Grace Ladoja MBE — a London-based entrepreneur and music industry executive — announce a partnership with upmarket Lagos fashion retailer Alara. The store will host a permanent shop-in-shop to house clothing and merch designed by a long list of international brands specifically for Homecoming.

In addition to Drake’s Nike sub-label Nocta and Stüssy, the festival has partnered with Casablanca, Dutch streetwear heavyweights Patta and Daily Paper, Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears and Dior collaboration, as well as New York-based menswear label, Awake.

Designers such as Patta founder Gee Schmidt and Angelo Baque of Awake are scheduled to present their collections in person at the festival.

Homecoming — which in previous years has provided a platform for up-and-coming labels such as Nigerian skateboarding collective Motherlan and Ghanaian streetwear maverick Free The Youth to find international recognition — will showcase the collections of local labels like Dyelab, Post Imperial, This Is Us and Pepper Row, for this year’s iteration.

As well as the event’s fashion appeal, fans flocked to the event last year to catch music performances from Afrobeats stars Asake and Rema, as well as UK drill artist Central Cee. This year’s line-up will include Nigerian singer Young John as well as rapper Odumodublvck.

Learn more:

The Gatekeepers to Nigeria’s Fashion Market

Brands are partnering with Lagos-based talent to help them navigate the complexities of the country’s billion-dollar fashion market and create a ripple effect across the African continent.