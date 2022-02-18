Russian Retail Giant Familia Sees Revenue Increase 36% in 2021

Russia’s leading off-price retailer increased its annual revenue to 34 billion roubles ($453 million) last year, a rise of 36 percent compared with 2020.

The company opened 80 new stores in 2021, and its total retail footprint now includes 397 locations, mostly in and around its home base of Moscow. Familia also added to its base of suppliers during 2021, 30 percent of its 2,000-plus suppliers came onboard in 2021.

Svetlana Mozhaeva, Familia’s CEO, said that although the off-price format is relatively new to the Russian market, it’s growing in terms of both recognition and importance.

The company said it plans to expand its product range, introduce new product groups and increase its presence throughout the country further in the year ahead.

