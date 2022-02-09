default-output-block.skip-main
Global Markets

Saudi Retail Giant Alhokair Swings Back to Profit

The exterior of the Fawwaz Alhokair-owned Mall of Arabia in Jeddah.
The exterior of the Fawwaz Alhokair-owned Mall of Arabia in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
By

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. reported a net profit of 82.7 million riyals ($22 million) during the nine-month period ending Dec. 31, according to a Saudi Stock Exchange filing.

The result comes after a 762 million riyal loss incurred during the same period a year earlier, when Covid-19 containment measures hit footfall at its retail properties across Saudi Arabia and internationally.

Over the first three quarters of the 2022 financial year, the company’s revenue rose 46 percent.

Alhokair is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading retailers, working with more than 90 brands via a network of 1,876 stores. Its fashion and beauty brand partners include Zara, Gap and Estée Lauder.

“We are well-positioned to achieve our top-line target of 6 billion riyals despite renewed Covid-19 related restrictions affecting some operations over the past two months,” Alhokair chief executive Marwan Moukarzel was quoted as saying in an Arab News report.

Learn more:

The Man With the Keys to Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Market

Marwan Moukarzel is CEO of Alhokair Fashion Retail, the Saudi Arabian franchise retailer for more than 90 brands from Europe, the US and beyond spanning fast fashion, high-street, beauty and more.

