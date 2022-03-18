Sustainable Streetwear Brand The Giving Movement Raises $15 Million

The Dubai-based direct-to-consumer label’s Series A funding round was led by Knuru Capital and will help finance both category and geographic expansion.

The Giving Movement, which was founded in 2020 by Dominic Nowell-Barnes, donates $4 to charity with each item sold (enough, it says, to ensure the basic needs of a child in need for one week). It also uses locally-sourced sustainable fabrics, such as recycled nylon and polyester, and produces its products in the United Arab Emirates.

Over the past two years, the brand has ridden a growth wave, boosted by broader trends for athleisure and loungewear, as well as the “lifestyle values” of Gen-Z.

“As we expand into new categories and into new markets, quality capital will allow us to remain true to our purpose and to take our ethos global, while continuing to serve our loyalists and community stakeholders,” Nowell-Barnes said.

Next on the agenda for The Giving Movement with this fresh capital injection is the expansion of its kidswear and babywear lines. Expansion to the US market is also a priority.

