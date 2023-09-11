default-output-block.skip-main
Global Markets

Tata's Jewelry Arm Is in Talks for $362 Million Debut Rupee Bond

Tata Group.
Tata Group’s unit Titan Co. is in early talks with banks as it mulls selling its first ever local-currency bond for 30 billion rupees ($362 million), according to people familiar with the matter. (Shutterstock)
By

Tata Group’s unit Titan Co. is in early talks with banks as it mulls selling its first ever local-currency bond for 30 billion rupees ($362 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

India’s biggest jewellery maker plans to use the proceeds to help finance its acquisition of CaratLane Trading Pvt., said the people, who requested anonymity discussing a private matter. Other elements of the planned transaction are still under negotiation, they said, adding it may conclude by month’s end.

The bond would be Titan’s first in rupees, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Titan is in the process of raising its stake in CaratLane to capitalize on its big online retail presence. India’s M&A rules don’t typically allow the use of bank loans for such transactions.

Titan didn’t immediately reply to Bloomberg’s email and calls seeking comment.

By Divya Patil

The Brands Taking Indian Fashion to the World

Indian designers are showing in Paris and opening flagship stores in New York, London and Dubai but how many will become global luxury brands that appeal to clients beyond the diaspora?

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
