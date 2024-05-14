Anglo American Explores De Beers IPO as Part of Break-Up, Say Sources

The Business of Fashion
The brand isn’t the only one struggling in a cooling luxury market, but the weak numbers increase pressure on CEO Jonathan Akeroyd to deliver Burberry’s long-awaited turnaround.
The luxury parka maker is aiming to elevate its image as it faces strong competition.
The futures of multi-brand luxury heavyweights Yoox Net-a-Porter and Neiman Marcus may be decided in the coming days.
Prices are up, quality is down and social media has made it plain for all to see, writes Eugene Rabkin.