Ann Demeulemeester Confirms Ludovic De Saint Sernin’s Exit, Naming New Designer

Ann Demeulemeester has named Stefano Gallici, a designer from its menswear studio, as its new creative director, the company said Thursday.

The Business of Fashion reported May 20 that Ludovic De Saint Sernin and Ann Demeulemeester were parting ways after a single season. In March, the designer brought a fresh spotlight to the Belgian label’s turnaround efforts with a punchy debut show, after which influential stockists like MyTheresa renewed their engagement with the brand.

But difficulties arose between the designer and Demeulemeester’s owner Claudio Antonioli regarding “different visions” for the brand, the parties said in a joint statement Thursday. De Saint Sernin is now set to focus on his own namesake label.

Successor Gallicci, born in 1996, studied at IUAV in Venice before joining Demeulemeester in 2020. “Stefano immediately demonstrated a strong creativity and a clear vision for Ann Demeulemeester. He represents the DNA of the brand with an eye to the future,” Antonioli said in a statement.

Gallicci’s first collection will be revealed during Paris Fashion Week in September

