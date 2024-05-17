Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

At.Kollektive Rebrands, Names New Collaborators

Craig Green, Ottolinger and Louis Gabriel Nouchi have been tapped to design for the fifth edition of the project by Netherlands-based manufacturer Ecco Leather, now known as Ecco.Kollektive.
Ottolinger has been named one of Ecco.Kollektive's new collaborators.
Ottolinger has been named one of Ecco.Kollektive's new collaborators. (Courtesy)
By

Since 2022, Netherlands-based tannery Ecco Leather, supplier to top luxury labels and parent company Ecco Group’s namesake shoe brand, has brought in casts of creatives to design for its collaborative project aimed at raising awareness for the material’s potential, At.Kollektive. For its fifth season, the project will get a new name — Ecco.Kollektive — and include work from British menswear designer Craig Green, Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, the duo behind Berlin-based womenswear line Ottolinger and French menswear designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi.

The collection, which includes shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear, will be presented at men’s week in Paris on June 20. Green’s designs for Ecco.Kollektive will also be shown in his Spring/Summer 2025 presentation in London on June 5. Prior Ecco collaborators include Kiko Kostadinov, Bianca Saunders, Peter Do and Nina Christen.

Green’s designs are more casual, menswear products. Ottolinger’s pieces are feminine and make leather look different than shoppers are used to, while Nouchi twists leather in a way that makes it appear more premium, said Panos Mytaros, CEO of Ecco. The collection will be available on the project’s site and select retailers including Ssense, Nordstrom and Kith Tokyo from November, with prices starting at €225 ($244).

Mytaros said the name change represents a maturation of the programme and was driven by a desire to make the tie to Ecco more clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The goal was to unite everything we do under one umbrella … and put even more emphasis on [the fact that] there is this powerhouse behind this, and the name is Ecco,” said Mytaros.

Learn more:

Natacha Ramsay-Levi and Bianca Saunders Join New Leather Design Collective

Netherlands-based manufacturer Ecco Leather also tapped designers Kostas Murkudis and Isaac Reina to found AT.Kollektive, a new design project that aims to highlight the creative potential of leather.

About the author
Joan Kennedy
Joan Kennedy

Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

LVMH Said to Shake Up Fashion Group Leadership

Former Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke is stepping back from overseeing LVMH’s sprawling Fashion Group just four months after he was named the unit’s chief executive, BoF has learned.

All Eyes on Mytheresa

Mytheresa on Wednesday reported another quarter of standout growth in an otherwise dreary luxury e-commerce sector amid reports that the German e-tailer is considering going private and acquiring Net-a-Porter.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Forum
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Forum