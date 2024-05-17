At.Kollektive Rebrands, Names New Collaborators

Since 2022, Netherlands-based tannery Ecco Leather, supplier to top luxury labels and parent company Ecco Group’s namesake shoe brand, has brought in casts of creatives to design for its collaborative project aimed at raising awareness for the material’s potential, At.Kollektive. For its fifth season, the project will get a new name — Ecco.Kollektive — and include work from British menswear designer Craig Green, Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, the duo behind Berlin-based womenswear line Ottolinger and French menswear designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi.

The collection, which includes shoes, accessories and ready-to-wear, will be presented at men’s week in Paris on June 20. Green’s designs for Ecco.Kollektive will also be shown in his Spring/Summer 2025 presentation in London on June 5. Prior Ecco collaborators include Kiko Kostadinov, Bianca Saunders, Peter Do and Nina Christen.

Green’s designs are more casual, menswear products. Ottolinger’s pieces are feminine and make leather look different than shoppers are used to, while Nouchi twists leather in a way that makes it appear more premium, said Panos Mytaros, CEO of Ecco. The collection will be available on the project’s site and select retailers including Ssense, Nordstrom and Kith Tokyo from November, with prices starting at €225 ($244).

Mytaros said the name change represents a maturation of the programme and was driven by a desire to make the tie to Ecco more clear.

“The goal was to unite everything we do under one umbrella … and put even more emphasis on [the fact that] there is this powerhouse behind this, and the name is Ecco,” said Mytaros.

