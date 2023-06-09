default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

BFC Announces Refocused Strategy Under New Chair David Pemsel

David Pemsel, CEO of communications agency ScienceMagic.Inc, has been appointed the new chairman of the British Fashion Council.
David Pemsel, CEO of communications agency ScienceMagic.Inc, has been appointed the new chairman of the British Fashion Council. (Shaun James Cox)
By

On Friday, recently appointed BFC chair David Pemsel revealed the strategic priorities the industry body would focus on during his tenure. The former Guardian Media Group CEO and founder of communications agency ScienceMagic.Inc succeeded Stephanie Phair in September last year.

Initiatives on the agenda include promoting innovation to drive positive industry change; as well as supporting brands with “responsible” business growth through early stage mentoring and talent development programmes. Pemsel also said the body would focus on amplifying the British fashion industry’s creativity and cultural influence on a global level.

”After three years of turmoil from Brexit to Covid to War in Ukraine, to the Cost of Living Crisis, taking the time to re-set has been essential,” he wrote in a letter sent out to members of the British fashion industry, where he outlined the areas of focus for his tenure as BFC chair.

”The UK fashion industry is harder to navigate than ever,” his letter continued. “Our mission is to champion British fashion as a creative force on the world stage.”

Learn more:

Media Executive David Pemsel Named New BFC Chair

The former Guardian Media Group CEO and founder of communications agency ScienceMagic.Inc will succeed Stephanie Phair as chairman of the British Fashion Council.

In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

What’s Next for Tiffany Under LVMH

The brand on Monday revealed its 2023 “Blue Book” collection of high jewellery, a series of intricate pieces priced upwards of $75,000 that marks the brand’s first high jewellery collection since bringing on former Cartier designer Nathalie Verdeille as chief artistic officer in 2021, as well as the first collection fully developed under LVMH.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry