BFC Announces Refocused Strategy Under New Chair David Pemsel

On Friday, recently appointed BFC chair David Pemsel revealed the strategic priorities the industry body would focus on during his tenure. The former Guardian Media Group CEO and founder of communications agency ScienceMagic.Inc succeeded Stephanie Phair in September last year.

Initiatives on the agenda include promoting innovation to drive positive industry change; as well as supporting brands with “responsible” business growth through early stage mentoring and talent development programmes. Pemsel also said the body would focus on amplifying the British fashion industry’s creativity and cultural influence on a global level.

”After three years of turmoil from Brexit to Covid to War in Ukraine, to the Cost of Living Crisis, taking the time to re-set has been essential,” he wrote in a letter sent out to members of the British fashion industry, where he outlined the areas of focus for his tenure as BFC chair.

”The UK fashion industry is harder to navigate than ever,” his letter continued. “Our mission is to champion British fashion as a creative force on the world stage.”

Learn more:

Media Executive David Pemsel Named New BFC Chair

The former Guardian Media Group CEO and founder of communications agency ScienceMagic.Inc will succeed Stephanie Phair as chairman of the British Fashion Council.