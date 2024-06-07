Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Bianca Saunders Wins 2024 BFC/GQ Fashion Fund

The London-based designer will receive a £100,000 grant along with business mentoring and pro-bono legal services for her namesake brand.
Bianca Saunders at the Fashion Awards 2023.
Saunders launched her namesake menswear label in 2017 after graduating from The Royal College of Art. (BFC)
By

The Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

London-based menswear designer Bianca Saunders has been awarded this year’s BFC/GQ Fashion Fund, the British Fashion Council said in a statement Friday.

Saunders, who launched her namesake label in 2017 after graduating from The  Royal College of Art, will receive a £100,000 ($128,000) grant, along with business mentoring, professional services support and pro bono legal services from media and technology law firm Sheridans.

Previous recipients of the award include Grace Wales Bonner, Nicholas Daley and Priya Ahluwalia.

Learn more:

ADVERTISEMENT

In Paris, Bianca Saunders Targets Next Stage

With an Andam prize win and a spot on the Paris Fashion Week calendar under her belt, the designer is preparing to take her business to the next level.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Pearls Are Undergoing a Fashion-Fuelled Revival

From Miu Miu and Pharrell Williams to skater boys on TikTok, pearls have shaken off their country-club reputation to become markers of personal style.Pearl giants Tasaki and Mikimoto and indie designers like Sophie Bille Brahe prove that jewellers are seizing the moment.

Bridal Gets Its Gen-Z Overhaul

A wide spectrum of brands, from emerging labels to mass retailers, are looking to cater to Gen-Z and Millennial brides looking for a more unconventional take on wedding wear — and multiple ensembles.

Inside Louis Vuitton’s High Jewellery Ambitions

Artistic director Francesca Amfitheatrof has forged a creative identity for Louis Vuitton’s ambitious jewellery program — whose estimated sales have reached €1 billion — by combining cutting-edge craftsmanship with an unabashed embrace of the luxury giant’s logo and codes.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.