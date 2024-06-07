Bianca Saunders Wins 2024 BFC/GQ Fashion Fund

The Business of Fashion
From Miu Miu and Pharrell Williams to skater boys on TikTok, pearls have shaken off their country-club reputation to become markers of personal style.Pearl giants Tasaki and Mikimoto and indie designers like Sophie Bille Brahe prove that jewellers are seizing the moment.
A wide spectrum of brands, from emerging labels to mass retailers, are looking to cater to Gen-Z and Millennial brides looking for a more unconventional take on wedding wear — and multiple ensembles.
Karl Lagerfeld’s successor is preparing to leave the brand, Chanel told BoF.
Artistic director Francesca Amfitheatrof has forged a creative identity for Louis Vuitton’s ambitious jewellery program — whose estimated sales have reached €1 billion — by combining cutting-edge craftsmanship with an unabashed embrace of the luxury giant’s logo and codes.