Bianca Saunders Wins 2024 BFC/GQ Fashion Fund

London-based menswear designer Bianca Saunders has been awarded this year’s BFC/GQ Fashion Fund, the British Fashion Council said in a statement Friday.

Saunders, who launched her namesake label in 2017 after graduating from The Royal College of Art, will receive a £100,000 ($128,000) grant, along with business mentoring, professional services support and pro bono legal services from media and technology law firm Sheridans.

Previous recipients of the award include Grace Wales Bonner, Nicholas Daley and Priya Ahluwalia.

In Paris, Bianca Saunders Targets Next Stage

With an Andam prize win and a spot on the Paris Fashion Week calendar under her belt, the designer is preparing to take her business to the next level.