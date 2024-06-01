Birkin Bag Shoppers Suing Hermès Expand Antitrust Case

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, the gemstone giant said it would exit the fast-growing lab-grown diamond sector to focus on marketing the “unique attributes” of natural stones. Stakes are high after sales plummeted in 2023, and as owner Anglo-American explores a sale or spin-off.
As it prepares to go public, the company is wooing investors as a luxury brand, but it looks more like Dr Martens, in that it’s reliant on a signature shoe style that risks falling out of fashion, argues Andrea Felsted.
Proceeds from an initial public offering in Milan will be used to pay down debt and fund expansion, CEO Silvio Campara said. Permira will also reduce its stake in the Italian maker of pre-distressed sneakers as part of the transaction.
Quira founder Veronica Leoni has been named creative director of the PVH-owned brand’s “Collection” line, which was shuttered in 2018.