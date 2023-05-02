Bulgari Store in Paris Robbed for Second Time in Two Years

A luxury jewellery store in Paris was robbed in broad daylight, and the thieves’ getaway was captured on video.

Designer brand Bulgari, which has a flagship store on the prestigious Place Vendôme in central Paris, was targeted by armed robbers on the afternoon of Saturday, April 29.

Bulgari is owned by LVMH and is worn by celebrities including Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Miley Cyrus.

Police are investigating the robbery and searching for the suspects, according to Reuters. The value of the stolen items was not immediately disclosed.

By Rachel Hosie

Learn more:

Robbers Steal €10 Million Worth of Jewels From Bulgari Place Vendome Store

Armed robbers struck a Bulgari store on the opulent Place Vendome in Paris and snatched jewellery worth 10 million euros ($11.84 million) on Tuesday, police in the French capital said.