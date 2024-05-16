Canada Goose Beats Estimates on China Strength; Shares Surge

The Business of Fashion
CEO Daniel Lalonde hopes to stand out from competitors in the luxury design segment by spotlighting the group’s most recognisable brands.
Former Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke is stepping back from overseeing LVMH’s sprawling Fashion Group just four months after he was named the unit’s chief executive, BoF has learned.
Mytheresa on Wednesday reported another quarter of standout growth in an otherwise dreary luxury e-commerce sector amid reports that the German e-tailer is considering going private and acquiring Net-a-Porter.
The brand isn’t the only one struggling in a cooling luxury market, but the weak numbers increase pressure on CEO Jonathan Akeroyd to deliver Burberry’s long-awaited turnaround.