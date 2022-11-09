default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Capri Cuts Sales Forecast on Slow China Recovery

Michael Kors store
Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd lowered its annual sales forecast on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)
By

Michael Kors-owner Capri Holdings Ltd lowered its annual sales forecast on Wednesday, blaming a slow demand recovery in the key Chinese market due to persistent Covid-19 curbs and uncertainty about the global economy.

Luxury goods companies have managed to pass on higher costs to affluent shoppers but China remains a sore spot as Beijing’s “dynamic zero-Covid” policy hampers the return of consumers to high-fashion stores.

Covid disruptions in China have also weighed heavily on other brands such as Kering’s Gucci, Canada Goose Holdings and L’Oréal.

Capri forecast fiscal 2023 revenue of $5.7 billion, compared with its prior estimate of about $5.85 billion.

Total revenue rose 8.6 percent to $1.41 billion in the second quarter ending Oct. 1, slightly above analysts’ average estimate of $1.40 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

By Uday Sampath; Editor: Vinay Dwivedi

