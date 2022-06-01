default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Capri Raises Full-Year Profit Forecast

Versace Spring/Summer 2021 campaign.
Versace owner Capri Holdings Ltd raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday. (Courtesy)
By

Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings Ltd raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday, signalling robust demand for its luxury goods as higher-income consumers return to their old shopping routines.

Shares of the company, which owns Versace and Jimmy Choo, rose about 6 percent to $51.51 in premarket trading.

The effects of 40-year-high inflation has yet to show any impact on affluent shoppers, especially in the United States and Europe, allowing luxury goods makers to keep raising prices at a time when other retailers, including Target Corp and Walmart Inc, are discounting products. The company forecast fiscal 2023 profit of about $6.85 per share, compared with its prior estimate of about $6.60 per share.

The company’s total revenue rose 24.6 percent to $1.49 billion in the fourth quarter ended April 2, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.41 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

By Uday Sampath; Editor: Amy Caren Daniel

Learn more:

What’s Really Going On at Capri

Joshua Schulman’s surprise exit from the Michael Kors and Versace owner puts pressure on John Idol in his quest to build an LVMH competitor.

