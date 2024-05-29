CFDA/ Vogue Fashion Fund Names Finalists

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue announced the finalists for the 20th edition of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award.

This year’s finalists are Taylor Thompson, of 5000; Dynasty and Soull Ogun, the duo behind L’Enchanteur; Spencer Phipps’ label Phipps; Sebastien Ami designers Sebastien and Marianne Amisial; Jackson Wiederhoeft’s Wiederhoeft and designers of their namesake lines Connor McKnight, Grace Ling, Jane Wade, Presley Oldham and Kate Barton.

The winner will receive $300,000 and two runners-up will be awarded $100,000. All finalists will receive mentorship from Tommy Hilfiger.

For the first time since 2019 the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund will feature a “Design Challenge,” which will be sponsored by the Tommy Hilfiger brand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner of the Fashion Fund will be announced in October.

Learn more:

Melitta Baumeister Wins CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue presented New York-based German designer Melitta Baumeister, known for her innovative, often voluptuous silhouettes, with the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award.