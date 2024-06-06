Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Chanel’s Big Dividend Brings Owners’ Windfall to $12 Billion

The Wertheimers’ are to receive a $5.7 billion dividend for 2023, the largest annual payout since the maker of expensive tweed ensembles and quilted flap bags began publishing results in London six years ago.
Look from Chanel 2023/24 Métiers d’art show in Manchester in December 2023.
The windfall contributed to a 19 percent rise in the clan’s net worth over the past year to $108 billion. (Chanel)
By

The Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The billionaire family behind Chanel will have pocketed $12.4 billion in payouts from the luxury brand’s earnings over the past three years, contributing to a massive increase in their personal wealth and underpinning efforts to diversify away from high fashion.

The Wertheimers’ Cayman Islands-based holding company for Chanel is to receive a $5.7 billion dividend for 2023, the largest annual payout since the maker of expensive tweed ensembles and quilted flap bags began publishing results in London six years ago. This adds to the $1.7 billion for the previous year and $5 billion for 2021, according to filings.

The windfall contributed to a 19 percent rise in the clan’s net worth over the past year to $108 billion, and about a 26 percent increase since the 2021 dividend was paid, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The media-shy brothers Alain, 75, and Gerard, 72, are credited with owning equal shares in the closely held company, which they inherited as grandsons of one of the original business partners in Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s perfume operation.

The Wertheimers are among an ultra-wealthy group of French citizens whose luxury goods and cosmetics fortunes have ballooned in recent years as consumers splash out on expensive handbags and perfume. They include Bernard Arnault, founder of LVMH and the world’s richest person, L’Oreal SA heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, who is the wealthiest woman, and the family behind handbag maker Hermes International SCA.

ADVERTISEMENT

The most recent dividend paid to the Wertheimers coincides with a softening of the luxury sector for some brands. Chanel is among the companies that have so far weathered the downturn in demand — revenues rose 16 percent last year to almost $20 billion. Chief financial officer Philippe Blondiaux said this year could mark “more significant investments in real estate.”

At the same time, the Wertheimers’ family office, Mousse Partners, has been using proceeds to invest in sectors outside of the industry. Last year, the firm headed by half-brother Charles Heilbronn was among a trio of France’s wealthiest dynasties to help take private Rothschild & Co. investment bank.

Mousse Partners has also invested in a wide range of startups including Brightside Health, digital advertising firm Brandtech Group, biotechnology company Evolved by Nature and health-care provider Thirty Madison, according to statements.

The Wertheimers reap benefits from the way their empire is structured geographically. Cayman Islands doesn’t impose taxes on dividends for local businesses while the UK, where Chanel is based, doesn’t typically levy withholding taxes on dividends paid from a British firm to another overseas.

Chanel this week announced the departure of artistic director Virginie Viard, 62, who had been with the label for three decades and took on the role when Karl Lagerfeld died in 2019.

By Tara Patel

Learn more:

Chanel Designer Virginie Viard to Exit the Brand

Karl Lagerfeld’s successor is leaving the company, Chanel confirmed to BoF.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Pearls Are Undergoing a Fashion-Fuelled Revival

From Miu Miu and Pharrell Williams to skater boys on TikTok, pearls have shaken off their country-club reputation to become markers of personal style.Pearl giants Tasaki and Mikimoto and indie designers like Sophie Bille Brahe prove that jewellers are seizing the moment.

Bridal Gets Its Gen-Z Overhaul

A wide spectrum of brands, from emerging labels to mass retailers, are looking to cater to Gen-Z and Millennial brides looking for a more unconventional take on wedding wear — and multiple ensembles.

Inside Louis Vuitton’s High Jewellery Ambitions

Artistic director Francesca Amfitheatrof has forged a creative identity for Louis Vuitton’s ambitious jewellery program — whose estimated sales have reached €1 billion — by combining cutting-edge craftsmanship with an unabashed embrace of the luxury giant’s logo and codes.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.