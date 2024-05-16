Chopova Lowena Wins 2024 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund.

London-based womenswear brand Chopova Lowena has been named the winner of the 2024 British Fashion Council/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund.

Founded by Central Saint Martins graduates Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena in 2017, Chopova Lowena is known for its mixture of folksy and sportswear design elements — seen in its popular pleated and pinned kilt-style skirt — and use of deadstock fabrics.

The designers will receive a cash prize of £150,000 ($190,000) and access to mentorship. Ahluwalia, Knwls and Nensi Dojaka were among the labels shortlisted for the prize.

”This duo has built a real community around their brand and the cult of their signature carabiner skirts is a testament to what they do,” said Chioma Nnadi, British Vogue’s head of editorial content. “When it comes to a creative vision, they’ve fearlessly marched to the beat of their own drum, challenging conventional fashion system rules.”

