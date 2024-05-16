Skip to main content
Luxury

Chopova Lowena Wins 2024 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund. (Courtesy)
London-based womenswear brand Chopova Lowena has been named the winner of the 2024 British Fashion Council/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund.

Founded by Central Saint Martins graduates Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena in 2017, Chopova Lowena is known for its mixture of folksy and sportswear design elements — seen in its popular pleated and pinned kilt-style skirt — and use of deadstock fabrics.

The designers will receive a cash prize of £150,000 ($190,000) and access to mentorship. Ahluwalia, Knwls and Nensi Dojaka were among the labels shortlisted for the prize.

”This duo has built a real community around their brand and the cult of their signature carabiner skirts is a testament to what they do,” said Chioma Nnadi, British Vogue’s head of editorial content. “When it comes to a creative vision, they’ve fearlessly marched to the beat of their own drum, challenging conventional fashion system rules.”

Joan Kennedy
Joan Kennedy

Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.

