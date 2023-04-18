Cucinelli Posts 33% Rise in Q1 Sales, Confirms 2023 Revenue Growth Forecast

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From home design to hotels, the $4.3 trillion lifestyle sector is set for growth as customers prioritise experience and place greater value on the spaces where they live, work and socialise, according to BoF Insights’ new report.
This week, shares soared after luxury’s biggest player reported another quarter of better-than-expected results. But protesters flooding Paris’ tony shopping streets penetrated LVMH’s headquarters — sounding the alarm for luxury’s political climate.
Jerry Lorenzo, the founder of Fear of God, looks to his own life to design subtle garments that allow customers a taste of luxury.
Bruno Sialelli’s departure comes as the brand establishes a new leather goods and accessories department and Lanvin Lab, a new division dedicated to collaborative projects.