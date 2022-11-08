default-output-block.skip-main
Ferragamo’s Sales Rise 13% In Q3, Driven by Europe

Models by a pool holding and wearing Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.
Salvatore Ferragamo's Nomadic Stories summer campaign. (Salvatore Ferragamo)
By

Sales at Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo rose by 12.7 percent annually at constant exchange rates in the first nine months, driven by strong demand in Europe.

Revenues reached €921 million euros ($929 million) in the January-September period, Ferragamo said on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to €114 million from €84 million euros a year earlier.

The figures for both sales and EBIT were in line with estimates from analysts polled by Reuters.

Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti, who joined the family-owned group in January after leaving Britain’s Burberry, has promised a quick turnaround, vowing to increase investments, revamp stores and attract younger customers to double 2021 revenues to almost €2.3 billion by 2026.

The success of the new collections for spring-summer 2023 “adds further confidence in the acceleration of investment in the second half of the year.”

Maximilian Davis was appointed creative director in March as part of the new CEO’s plans to revamp the brand, whose shoes have been worn by Hollywood legends such as Audrey Hepburn.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Valentina Za.

