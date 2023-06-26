Following Fundraise, Casablanca Appoints New CEO

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Anthony Vaccarello’s former design director Chemena Kamali is leading a parallel studio at Chloé, with Gabriela Hearst’s future at the Richemont-owned brand unclear, sources said.
Pietro Beccari spoke to BoF editor-in-chief Imran Amed about why Vuitton decided to give the men’s creative director role to a celebrity musician and not a traditional fashion designer; what Williams actually does in the role; and how he measured the success of the show.
Growth will largely come from a rebound in China, a strong Japan market and tourism to Europe. However, brands won’t feel the impact equally, said Bain partner Claudia D'Arpizio.
The creative often credited with pioneering luxury streetwear has stepped away from design duties at the brand he founded. From his new base in Berlin, Oliver is now focused on a constellation of projects under the nascent Shayne Oliver Group.