Following Fundraise, Casablanca Appoints New CEO

Paris-based label Casablanca has appointed former Stella McCartney chief Frederick Lukoff its new CEO. Lukoff will work alongside founder and creative director Charaf Tajer to ignite a new phase of growth at the brand.

The move comes as the company secures a “significant investment,” the company said in a statement on Monday. Casablanca plans to open a new flagship store in Paris, expand its product assortment, boost its digital capabilities and strengthen in its supply chain.

Lukoff spent more than a decade at the helm of British label Stella McCartney, prior to which he held senior positions at Courrèges, Paco Rabanne and Lanvin.

”The brand universe that Charaf has created for Casablanca is highly compelling, impressive by its breadth and depth, and I absolutely love its positivity,” Lukoff said in a statement.

Learn more:

Casablanca’s Charaf Tajer on Designing for Impossible Possibilities

BoF’s Imran Amed speaks with the French-Moroccan designer about building his own business, the power of aspiration and opening doors for people who want to break into fashion.