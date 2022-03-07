French Football Club Paris Saint-Germain to Open New York Store

The club, which has major fashion ambitions, is opening its latest flagship store on New York’s 5th Avenue. The store will be operated by American retailer Lids and online sportswear retail specialist Fanatics.

PSG — which is controlled by the Qatar Investment Authority, a subsidiary of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund — operates other retail stores in Japan, Korea and Qatar.

Its original flagship store is located on the Champs-Elysées in Paris.

The new store will sell team jerseys, training gear and the club’s ready-to-wear collections and collaborations, as well as NY-inspired PSG merchandise, according to a club statement on Monday.

In 2020, PSG and sports merchandising giant Fanatics announced an e-commerce, manufacturing and licensing deal that runs until 2030, with the “goal of expanding the club’s e-commerce business by at least three times over the next 36 months,” according to the club.

