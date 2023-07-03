Reference Studios and Anne Imhof to Drop Merchandise Line at Dover Street Market

Anne Imhof, the German visual artist known for her provocative performances, paintings and installations — including a 2021 exhibition of mirrors at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, “Natures Mortes,” meant to be a reflection on mortality, and a 2017 Venice Biennale durational performance “Faust” — is launching a fashion project in partnership with Reference Studios, the Berlin-based communications agency founded by Mumi Haiati. The line will include hats, shirts, hoodies and a bomber centred around the concept of band tees’ ability to signify belonging, at Dover Street Market on July 6.

The products, which resemble collectible tour merchandise, feature prints of Imhof’s art and designs drawn from her “Emo” collection, shown at Sprüth Magers gallery in Los Angeles earlier this year. Designs include a skeletal middle finger raised from a hand spelling out “Emo,” an angry clown face and a yellow turtle with a vape on its back. Going forward, drops will be released at shows and Dover Street Market simultaneously.

Reference Studios developed the Anne Imhof Collectibles concept and will handle production and distribution. Former 032 fashion director Marc Goehring is the line’s stylist and creative consultant.

Learn more:

Reference Studios Appoints New CEO, Opens Milan Office

The Berlin-based communications agency founded by Mumi Haiati, whose clients include Supreme, Rimowa, Gucci and Nike, has tapped former JW Anderson chief executive Simon Whitehouse as CEO.