Golden Goose Aims To Raise €100 Million in IPO

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Quira founder Veronica Leoni has been named creative director of the PVH-owned brand’s “Collection” line, which was shuttered in 2018.
The Comme des Garçons-owned retailer’s new Paris location is taking a radical — and risky — gamble on indie labels over big brand concessions at a challenging moment for the fashion market. ‘The hunger for sure is out there — I feel it,’ said CEO Adrian Joffe.
LVMH Fashion Group’s managing director Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou will add CEO of the Roman brand to his responsibilities, according to an internal announcement.
This week, The Vampire’s Wife announced its closure and Dion Lee called in administrators, only days after Mara Hoffman said it was shutting down and Roksanda narrowly escaped administration. Many more may follow.