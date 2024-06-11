Golden Goose Boosts Europe IPOs in $600 Million Shoe Listing

The Business of Fashion
The role of watches in the wedding industry is growing. More than just a nuptial gift, some couples are choosing to exchange them in lieu of — or in addition to — engagement rings.
Following the departure of artistic director Virginie Viard, the French couture and beauty giant will need a new creative leader — or leaders — to bring fresh energy to its cross-category pyramid of products.
From Miu Miu and Pharrell Williams to skater boys on TikTok, pearls have shaken off their country-club reputation to become markers of personal style.Pearl giants Tasaki and Mikimoto and indie designers like Sophie Bille Brahe prove that jewellers are seizing the moment.
A wide spectrum of brands, from emerging labels to mass retailers, are looking to cater to Gen-Z and Millennial brides looking for a more unconventional take on wedding wear — and multiple ensembles.