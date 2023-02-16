Gucci Banks on Private ‘Salons’ for the Ultra-Rich to Revive Sales

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The New York-based brand’s new storefront is the first of ten it plans to open over the next half-decade.
Gucci’s sales dropped 15 percent during the fourth-quarter while scandal-mired Balenciaga also stalled. Still, shares rose as investors rallied behind a bullish outlook for China.
The celebrity music producer has been appointed men’s creative director at luxury’s biggest brand in the first big move by new CEO Pietro Beccari.
The luxury giant must address challenges at Gucci and Balenciaga, plus uncertainty in China, the company’s most important market. Plus, what else to watch for this week.