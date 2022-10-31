Gucci Cancels Runway Show in Seoul Following Stampede Tragedy

A show for Gucci’s “Cosmogenie” cruise collection that was set to take place Tuesday at Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace has been cancelled following a lethal stampede Saturday night. South Korea is in a period of national mourning after more than 150 people were killed amid rushing crowds during a Halloween celebration in the capital city’s Itaewon district.

“Our hearts are filled with grief for those who lost their lives or were injured,” the Italian brand said in a statement.

Gucci first revealed the cruise collection by designer Alessandro Michele at the Castel del Monte in Puglia, Italy in May. Rescheduling the runway show will not be possible, a company source said, but discussions are ongoing with the Korean Cultural Heritage Administration to explore partnering with the landmark venue at a later date.