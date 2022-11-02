Hedi Slimane’s Celine to Return to the Runway

The brand‘s first physical womenswear show since the Covid-19 outbreak will take place on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles and feature designer Hedi Slimane’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. Growth in the key US market has powered luxury’s post-pandemic recovery and California, in particular, has been a popular location for destination shows. In recent months, Ralph Lauren, Dior and Louis Vuitton have landed in the state. Celine will show Spring/Summer 2023 via video in November.

