Luxury

Hedi Slimane’s Celine to Return to the Runway

A look from Celine's Winter 2022 collection, which was presented via video.
A look from Celine's Winter 2022 collection, which was presented via video. (Celine)
By

The brand‘s first physical womenswear show since the Covid-19 outbreak will take place on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles and feature designer Hedi Slimane’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. Growth in the key US market has powered luxury’s post-pandemic recovery and California, in particular, has been a popular location for destination shows. In recent months, Ralph Lauren, Dior and Louis Vuitton have landed in the state. Celine will show Spring/Summer 2023 via video in November.

Learn more:

Is Hedi Slimane’s Celine Working?

LVMH’s mission to turn Celine into a multi-billion dollar business got off to a rocky start, but there are signs the brand may be turning a corner.

