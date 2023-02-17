Hermès Sales Surged Despite China Shopping Disruptions

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The New-York born, London-based designer made upcycled clothes hot enough for Rihanna and Dua Lipa. Now he’s trying to balance environmental values with building a brand.
‘Nothing will cost less than $40,000, and it will go up to as much as $3 million for high jewellery,’ Kering boss François-Henri Pinault said this week.
The New York-based brand’s new storefront is the first of ten it plans to open over the next half-decade.
Gucci’s sales dropped 15 percent during the fourth-quarter while scandal-mired Balenciaga also stalled. Still, shares rose as investors rallied behind a bullish outlook for China.