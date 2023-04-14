Hermès Sees No US Slowdown as Sales Jump 23%

The Business of Fashion
Protestors taking the streets against the French government’s plan to raise the retirement age briefly entered LVMH’s headquarters Thursday, calling for companies and the rich to contribute more to finance pensions.
The trailblazing fashion designer who helped define London youth culture in the late 1950s and 1960s died peacefully at her home in Surrey, her family said in a statement.
The pre-game arena entrance is now a big business as more basketball players craft their personal brands, with the likes of Burberry, Thom Browne and Marni angling to dress athletes.
The luxury conglomerate’s first-quarter results will offer crucial insights into China’s recovery, the health of the US luxury market and more. That, plus what else to watch for in the week ahead.