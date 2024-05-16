Skip to main content
Luxury

Hugo Boss and David Beckham Partner Up for Design Collection

The collaboration includes collections designed and curated by David Beckham for both formal and casual menswear.
Schäfer will leave the company on May 31 to pursue a “new professional assignment.”
The German fashion house is on an expansion mission, increasing marketing spend after a brand revamp in 2022 and opening 102 new points of sale in 2023. (Shutterstock)
By

Hugo Boss has struck up a multi-year design partnership with Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham, the German fashion house said on Thursday, as it seeks to boost demand for its Boss brand.

The collaboration includes collections designed and curated by David Beckham for both formal and casual menswear, the company said, with the first collection to launch in Spring/Summer 2025.

The German fashion house is on an expansion mission, increasing marketing spend after a brand revamp in 2022 and opening 102 new points of sale in 2023, but its shares have fallen this year as it warned of slower sales growth.

Beckham will already appear in the brand’s global campaign in autumn this year.

“David Beckham is a true global icon in both sports and fashion. With his distinctive entrepreneurial spirit and authentic passion for fashion, he perfectly embodies the values of our BOSS brand,” CEO Daniel Grieder said in a statement.

By Linda Pasquini; editing by Matthias Williams

Learn more:

The Strategy Behind The Hugo Boss Rebrand

CEO Daniel Grieder breaks down the strategy behind the German menswear giant’s new brand campaign, and why he’s splitting up “Hugo” and “Boss.”

