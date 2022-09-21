default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Italy’s Market Watchdog Approves Bid to Take Tod’s Private

The facade of the Tod's store on Bond Street, London.
Italy's market watch dog approved a bid to take Tod's private. (Shutterstock)
By

Italy’s market watchdog Consob has approved the buyout of luxury shoemaker Tod’s proposed by the group’s founding family, the bidders said on Wednesday.

The Della Valle brothers said last month their holding company would offer to buy Tod’s shares at 40 euros each, valuing the company at 1.32 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

The offer document will be published on Sept. 23, they said.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank are acting as financial advisers and BonelliErede is legal consultant for the Della Valles.

By Francesca Landini; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Learn more:

Tod’s Family to Launch $344 Million Bid to Privatise Company

The Della Valle brothers said in a statement their holding company would pay €40 for each Tod’s Group share, valuing the company at €1.32 billion.


In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Inside the $7 Billion Dior Phenomenon
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Inside the $7 Billion Dior Phenomenon