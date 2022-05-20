Jacquemus Names Bastien Daguzan CEO

Paris-based Jacquemus has hired a CEO from outside the company for the first time, bringing in former Paco Rabanne fashion boss Bastien Daguzan.

Founder Simon Porte Jacquemus had previously held both the creative director and CEO roles at the fast-growing label.

During his tenure at Puig-owned Paco Rabanne since 2017, Daguzan expanded wholesale distribution for designer Julien Dossena’s reboot of the brand, as well as ramping up the label’s direct-to-consumer business via e-commerce. During a previous stint at Lemaire, he helped to broker a partnership with Fast Retailing’s Uniqlo that has continued to bolster both the visibility and financial stability of the cult label.

As a longtime supporter and confidant of the designer, Daguzan has been a fixture at the Jacquemus’ shows and events for years.

Jacquemus’ influential minibags, social media-savvy storytelling, direct-to-consumer sales and charismatic founder have helped the company to become Paris’ hottest independent label, attracting attention from potential acquirers.

But the designer has taken a cautious approach to growing his company’s footprint: more than a decade since its founding, the brand has never opened a permanent retail store, and has declined opportunities for outside investment.

Jacquemus launched a collaboration with athleticwear giant Nike earlier this week.

Learn more:

Nike Teams With Jacquemus For Its Latest Fashion Collaboration

Jacquemus confirmed a previously hinted-at tie-up with the sportswear giant, posting an image of a tennis court sandwiched between both brand logos on Instagram.