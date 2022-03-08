Jacquemus to Stage Hawaii Show

Just as Fashion Month wraps, Simon Porte Jacquemus is taking his collection to another continent. The French designer, whose 2019 stopover in Provence was an Instagram hit, is heading to Hawaii — more specifically, the island of Oahu — where he’ll stage his Spring/Summer 2022 show on May 9.

Porte Jacquemus announced his plans on Instagram on Monday. Inspired by his Autumn/Winter 2021 “Family Love” campaign, which was shot on the island, he will rely heavily on local talent, from models to event producers, with a small number of staff — as well as editors, influencers and stylists — flown in to support.

Such off-piste shows are not easy, or cheap, to pull off, but they’ve proven worthwhile for Porte Jacquemus, whose mix of design chops and social media savvy has impressed fashion insiders and customers alike. The show in Provence, which took place in sun-drenched lavender fields, boosted the brand’s social mentions by 1,343 percent, according to fashion search platform Lyst.

This time around, shoppers watching on Instagram will be able to buy the products immediately, too. (He switched to the in-season model last summer.)

