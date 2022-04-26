default-output-block.skip-main
Judy Turner, Elena Velez Among 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists

Thom Browne will join this year’s selection committee.
All 10 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists will receive funding in 2022. Top row: Taofeek Abijako (Head of State), Elena Velez, Felisha Noel (Fe Noel), Jackson Wiederhoeft (Wiederhoeft). Bottom row: , Conley Averett (Judy Turner), Jacques Agbobly (Black Boy Knits).
All 10 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists will receive funding in 2022. Top row: Taofeek Abijako (Head of State), Elena Velez, Felisha Noel (Fe Noel), Jackson Wiederhoeft (Wiederhoeft). Bottom row: Conley Averett (Judy Turner), Jacques Agbobly (Black Boy Knits). (Courtesy)
America’s most high-profile fashion competition is underway once again, with some pandemic-era changes to the proceedings looking more permanent.

After Covid 19-related lockdowns made it harder than ever for independent fashion brands in the US to remain solvent, the Count of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and American Vogue instituted new Fashion Fund rules. In 2021, every nominee was promised an undisclosed amount of funding as well as mentorship. The same goes for 2022: everyone wins, receiving the same amount of money.

This year’s finalists include Black Boy Knits’ Jacques Agbobly, Elena Velez, Fe Noel’s Felisha Noel, Harwell Godfrey’s Lauren Harwell Godfrey, Head of State’s Taofeek Abijako, Judy Turner’s Conley Averett, Kidsuper’s Colm Dillane, No Sesso’s Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph, Sukeina’s Omar Salam and Wiederhoeft’s Jackson Wiederhoeft.

Designer Thom Browne and Nick Molnar, co-founder and Co-CEO of pay-later service Afterpay — which is underwriting the competition alongside Instagram, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue — have joined the selection selection committee.  

Learn more:

At the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, Winning Isn’t Everything

It’s been more than 10 years since the most famous of fashion competitions was born, but what role does ‘the Fund’ play in today’s fashion landscape? BoF gets an exclusive, inside look at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

BoF Professional Summit
