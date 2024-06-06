Laurent Claquin Appointed Kering Chief Brand Officer

Gucci and Saint Laurent owner Kering has named Laurent Claquin to the newly created role of group chief brand officer. Claquin, who has served as president of Kering Americas since 2012, will oversee the French luxury group’s communications strategy from Paris starting July 1.

His appointment comes following the departure of chief communications and image officer Valérie Duport in March.

Claquin will report to Jean-Marc Duplaix, who was named deputy chief executive of finance and operations as part of a broader executive shake-up in 2023 as the luxury giant looks to jumpstart growth.

In April, after reporting a 10 percent fall in revenue for the first quarter of 2024, Kering issued a warning that first-half profits are likely to plummet 40 to 45 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Learn more:

Can Kering Turn Things Around?

As the French luxury group attempts to get back on track, investors, former insiders and industry observers say the group needs a far more drastic overhaul than it has planned, reports Bloomberg.